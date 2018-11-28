Transcript for See what the generous nurses at a children's hospital did with their lotto winnings

won't steal your ideas, some of the best people in the community are nurses. Yes. My mom is a nurse. My mom's a nurse. Shout out to all the nurses. Two nurses' daughters. Yeah. They're the most selfless people. The perfect mom by the way. You want somebody to wait on you hand and foot, she's trained professionally to do that. It's amazing. These NICU nurses actually donated their winnings from the megamillions. They took their winnings and decided to give it to two colleagues dealing with illness and loss. As a group, not one person said no. They all jumped in. They donated it to their colleagues. I thought -- Here's a group of people that do selfless work all day long and could have a little moment of something for themselves and they still gave it back. It defines nurses. And people in public service. That's good. Carla, could you make enough noise over there? I'm sorry. Dude, not that I'm trying to be -- I'm like how do I use this food processor? It wasn't the one I had at "The chew." Nurses are the best. That's awesome. Do we have any nurses here? We do. My lady right there. I love my mom, but she definitely wouldn't donate her winnings. She's not that kind of nurse. I'm looking at my lady right there. You make me want to pass out. Michael! I'm just messing with her. Michael, let's move on to something you're going to be an expert in. We're still on TV. I'm sorry. Don't let me interrupt.

