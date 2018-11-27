Transcript for Are genetically-edited babies ethical?

is also in the news genetically edited babies. Have you guys seen this? In China they genetically edited a baby. A lot of doctors say it's unethical. It's all of these different things. What do you think about that? Do you think it's unethical to choose what genes you can take away? I'm divided. In this particular thing it was due to a health concern. In this case it was to take away the HIV gene. If I could separate out health problems -- I had friends that had kids that dealt with cancer. If I could take that away from them, I would. If it comes to messing with their hair color or eye color or skills, I would never touch that. Nature can do that better than I can. I'm leaving that alone. The health stuff is a degenerative part of our genes. We hand down illness and disease. If I could get in there, I would possibly tweak that. I would give my kids teeth, straight teeth, teeth that are together like friends. Rather than the divorced example you show every day. Wait, I'll be honest -- I thought I heard every gap tooth joke there is. I never heard my teeth are divorced. Separated. Who gets the dog? They consciously uncoupled. While we're on the theme of divorce, let's look at Michael's teeth. I think it's hard to pick out what you would -- I mean, is there a gene for making sure they clean their rooms and stuff like that. Genetically I would be afraid to tweak it. First of all, you don't know how the baby is gonna grow up. Then for future generations -- you start messing with genes and stuff, that scares me. I'm going to mess them up regardless. Why start in the womb? I've got a lifetime to do this. And you get the dog? Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.