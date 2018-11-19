Transcript for 'GMA Day' breaks down everything you need to know this afternoon

earlier today. You were just walking around carrying Mariah Carey. Mariah Carey! Now, did you do that or did she ask you to do that? The last time -- I went to Vegas when Mariah kicked off her tour. What do you call that when they have -- Residency. I went to interview her and she asked me to carry her. I'm like, okay, I'll carry you. She brought it up again today and why not? Any time you get a chance to carry Mariah Carey, you carry her. This is a divided thing. I can only speak for women. There's no gray area. Either you're a woman who likes to be picked up or you're a woman who says don't even pick me up. I'm of the don't ever pick me up school. Who else is with me? No black legging is going to hide whatever they're picking up. Appearancewise, you can manipulate and deceive. They bring that up on it's like, oh, boy. I'll be honest with you, I think you have not been picked up by the right person. You made me feel light when you picked me up. In my life people are like, wow, you're heavier than you look. That's not something you ever say to a woman. It would be different if I said, Sara, pick me up. That's a whole different argument. It's going to take a lot. I'm used to picking up 350 pound men. So I am light and airy to you. For me, I can pretty much -- I like it. If you want to be picked up, just call me. Commercial break we'll pick each other up and walk around the studio. Mariah is great. She sounded great this morning. Her new album, I listened to it. It's fantastic. I don't want to say she's back, because she never went anywhere. This new -- her 15th album, go out and pick it up. I didn't know she wrote so much either. Big writer. We have another congratulations to be had. I want to congratulate Jeff Rohrer former cowboys linebacker. He married Joshua Ross on Sunday. There's a reason this is unique. This is the first known NFL player to be in a same sex marriage, which in 2018 is surprising to me. He said if I told the Dallas cowboys in the 1980s I was gay, I would have been cut immediately. I believe that. Do you think the culture has changed much in football? I think the culture has changed that if you're a great player and you came out and said you were gay, they're not going to cut you. They're concerned about winning games more about anything else. There's a reason in football, basketball, baseball, you don't have any openly gay players. If you look at the numbers, statistically there are gay players. Even when I was playing, you knew which guys or you heard stories, but it didn't bother you. That's the thing. I never was in a locker room and felt any way different about a teammate. You're a human being to me in the first place. As long as we respect each other, that's all that matters. I'm pretty sure back then had he said it, oh, yeah, it would have been a big problem, a different time. He would not have been in the NFL. There's a -- I think there's a cultural misconception that links masculinity and athleticism. That's something we still group together which is why -- Sports is macho, especially football. It's like grrr. It's a bunch of growling and grunting. It's seen as the most macho thing. That steers away from what we see as macho and that's why guys hold it in or do wait until they're retired. I don't blame them. I respect that. Congratulations to those guys. Every story like this empowers others. Bravo to the marriage and bravo to living your truth. Yes. We're talking about football. Why not? I love when we talk about football. I'm going to help everybody out later in the show by the way. Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday. One thing that divides a family quicker than anything over a meal is politics. Yes. I'm going to help people and you can talk a little football. I'll teach you a few things. I can't wait to glaze over and listen. I may ask you a question or two. Football-related story, I love this. The Cleveland browns fired their head coach. The story yesterday that condoleezza rice may be the next head of the cleef -- Cleveland browns. It ain't happening. She even said -- she said I don't have the experience. I would love to call a play or two, but I would never call a prevent defense. I love that. But I think it is about time. You see women more and more integrated in the sport. You have female coaches in basketball and football. Becky Hammon, who I went to summer camp with. You went to summer camp with Becky Hammon? I played basketball with her. What happened to your career? I feel honored that I was on the court with her. I was the last person picked on the team. I was one of the people that begged to be at the recruiting camps. I played basketball with you. You're good. You're a football player. She's a professional basketball coach for a men's team. She kicks butt. She was great in the wnba. Yeah. With condoleezza rice being a head coach requires so much experience. She could be NFL commissioner. She could run a team in a heart beat. I think she's inspiring and understands how to make people work together and become a team. The head coach position with the Xs and Os, I wouldn't want that job. It's too much pressure. You lock into a different part of the story. You said experience because she hasn't coached. My issue with a coach would be if you haven't ever played the sport. Most coaches haven't. Has anyone ever been coached by someone who didn't play the sport they were in? I have. One guy in the back. I don't think you could -- for me I would have a hard time listening to someone who coached me that didn't play. Do you have parents? They're always trying to tell me about something they didn't do. That's true. I have been coaches by coaches who have not played or when they played it was in high school. I think you could find out and know about something without actually doing it. Most people that coach are people who can't do. What? A lot of times a lot of players who have done it are horrible coaches. If you never played the sport -- I don't know. With my long NFL career -- When you watch football games or basketball games or baseball games, 90% commentators probably never played. The commentators, I don't mind them talking about the game. Everybody thinks they know something about the game. I'm talking about a coach leading you. What do you require? One, someone that plays the sport. Two, someone that owns the fundamental of the sport and maybe had some success in their life. Let's play football. I'll teach you some things. I qualify. You know what, I'm going to break you. You are going to learn about football if it's the last thing I do. You've got your work cut out for you. I'm all in. We were thinking if condoleezza ends up in that position, she would have to make new friends. I wanted to talk about making friends. I like friends. Do you make new friends at your age? What's so funny about that? I'm kind of at the age where I kind of have my friends, but I need to be more open. I meet more people. I meet more people doing activities, like golf or something like that. That's a super social sport. I usually know one and they invite somebody else I don't know. Sometimes you connect. Sometimes you don't. There was a new article in "Time magazine" about middle aged men meeting new friends. Since I know you and you're a middle aged man, I thought I would ask. You're just shy of it. What is considered middle age? 40. I'm well past that. Is it 30 something? What is middle age? Is it 50? I'm not middle aged yet. We're rounding up. He's closer to 50 than 40. I got a few years ago. I don't mind meeting new friends. If you're interesting, we can be friends. You're Michael Strahan, everybody feels like they're connected with you. We could be friends. You call your friends. I'll call my friends. We can do this every weekend. The biggest tip is you have to hug them. It's an actionable emotion. Are you a hugger? Yeah. I hug everyone. I hugged my husband on the first date he went in for a hand shake and it was weird. It worked out. You met your husband online. First date you went in for a hug and you're married with two kids. So it all works out at the end of the day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.