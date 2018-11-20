Transcript for 'GMA Day' is in holiday heaven with amazing 'Deals and Steals'

Michael and I are joining the pj party. That's been going on all morning with our own onesies. These are one of the family fun items Tory Johnson has with her. We partnered with these fabulous companies for amazing savings. Tory, tell us what we got. These are amazing you guys. Can you stand up? We've got to see these. Look at this. I got you guys into onesies. They look so good. This company -- The thing is, Tory, it has the butt -- it's a fake butt. It's fake. It's great if you want to put your hands behind your back. Do as you wish. It's not just what you guys are wearing, but we've got them for the whole family. Our family back here. This is our "Gma day" family. There's stripes, gingham. On the table we've got baby and toddler. They're so adorable for the entire family. A fabulous deal. To they're $39 to $59 regularly and today they're cut in half, $19.50 and free shipping. Can you lift this one up? You lift this one up. Look at that. These are so cute. I'll lift this one up. I love that. This is the cuddliest blanket ever. Feel how soft these are. I love this. Look at these ornaments I did here. That's Alec's little duck face. All of this from collage.com. If you purchase a voucher today, you have until the first week of December to upload your photos to get them in time for Christmas. These are some of the best gifts. You'll be the favorite. Yes, you will. Incredible deals. They start at $20. Everything from collage is slashed from 65% and free shipping from collage Look how big these things are. These were on Oprah's favorite things. It's a sloth. I've been looking for this puzzle. These are 500 pieces for the large ones. 100 pieces for the small fun. Michael do this. It's easier. They normally range from $15 to $25. They're all slashed in half, $9. Karaoke is fun for all ages. Don't make me sing. They're bluetooth enabled. They have lights, bells and whistles. Normally start at $20. They're slashed in half. They range from $10 to $15 from singing machine. ??? Tory is the best at deals and steals free shipping ??? Keep it going. Phone soap, this was on "Shark tank." We have to charge our phones. Why not sanitize them at the same time? It goes in here. What is that? It's a screen cleaner. It comes with a pack of screen cleaners as well. Your phone is like -- people say it's like your third hand, but it's the one you never wash. Phones are really dirty. I need this. Look at all the gorgeous colors they come in. It's one of the hottest holiday gifts of the season. Everyone needs it. Everybody needs it. Everybody can use it. You cannot go wrong. This is their newest model. This is their newest edition. There you go. You got your pockets stashed. Yeah. Normally $70 for the set. They're slashed by 57%. $30 for your phone cleaner. I love it. I brought the stars. You guys have the stripes. This is coordinated. I'm going to hang out with the people. I want to go back with our crew. This is the bean bag. Corduroys. Bean bag chair is right there. Inside that chair is this entire bed. Really? Yeah. That is in here. We've got youth and full size, two different sizes. It's the most comfortable thing ever. They start at $200. Today slashed in half $99 to $140. First time ever free shipping. That is amazing. Thank you so much, Tory. Our audience is going home with products by collage.come. You have 24 hours to grab any of these deals. Go to goodmorningamerica.com. We'll be right back. ??????

