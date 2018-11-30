Transcript for 'GMA Day' gets a visit from a psychic who is scarily accurate

in psychics? Well, we have one of the best with us today. She is a renowned psychic here to let us know what our future holds. Please welcome tia belle. Yes. Did I say your name right? Or is it tia belle la? Tia belle. Hi. How are you? Nice to see you. There you go. Thank you. All right. We're happy you're here. I'm pleased to be here. Because we've been wondering about the future. We really have, but I understand that you've been studying us closely and you had a reading for us or on us. Yeah, so what I do -- people send me pictures and I could just literally look at a picture and be able to see what I need to go with without absolutely having to even put cards down on the table, so as far as you, my darling -- Should I be scared? Should I be scared? A little bit. Just a little bit. Doom and gloom. Break the news. So there's -- everyone loves this beautiful personality. You're so sweet. Right? Right? Hold on. Before you cheer there's always a but, so here we go, but -- But nobody should come near you and break that integrity button because when someone comes in and they cross that threshold, he turns into the hulk, so he has that way. He's very much into don't come near me and don't try to break my integrity. You're very much about who you are. I get that too. You're pretty honest. I get that too. Yes. Sorry, that's my psychic think. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry. Anyway, go ahead. I'm sorry. I get you have multiple houses. Some you had to give to ex-wives. But -- Oh, you know me well. Go ahead. But you do. You have properties. You enjoy properties. I do. Now, what is your obsession with garages because -- Cars. -- I literally -- I looked at his picture and I'm like, this guy -- he has a massive house but the place that his man cave is is a garage. Yes, yes, yes. That is true. I do like my getaway spot. I think everybody needs a place that they can get away from everything else. Toxic fumes, they always work. Good spot. They always clear the mind. I'm really curious what you see with Sara. So, Sara, you've had a busy year. Yes. And you definitely like to keep your circle small. Yes. It's not trust, but you're a very good-hearted woman and so, you know, I think that sometimes you look at the world as being everyone is kind and everyone is good, and we all know that's not true. We definitely do. Read Twitter. We all know that's not true and, you know, you got to watch your friends in your circle the closest so you have made that small and that's a good thing for to you do. I'm not going to tell you I want you to be more trusting. Stay who you are. Stay valued and loved and the way that you love your family. And just keep it small, keep it simple. You're a homebody. Yeah. People do not realize that about you and you've got the high ponytail and you like to be in your home. You talk a lot on the phone, so it's like family. Well, that's not a surprise. After talking all day here, I don't know how you do that. Just my mom really. A lot mom. A lot mom. A lot of mom. We have a few questions we want to ask you about our own personal lives. Can I give her one more? Yes. You want to move. Yes. So you're looking for a bigger home and have outgrown your space. Wait until the spring. That was my question. You have to watch water damage. You have to watch buying a property that has water damage. I want you to wait till the levels change in the ground between the winter into the spring because where you're going is a little bit more countryside than what you're used to. This is so weird because the house we looked at, it had wetlands behind it. Okay, don't do it right now. Don't do it right now. This got creepy fast. Did you just call me creepy? In the best way. In the best way. Oh, my gosh. Yes, so I'm just telling you that the water tables on the property is a problem. That's a lot of what I do if people don't really understand about a psychic. It's not like you see on television or on the boardwalk but make sure you make great decisions. I don't need a real estate agent. I always just needed a psychic. That's it. Oh, my gosh. Thank you. I have one -- I have one more question I have to ask about my kids. Go ahead. Live Will they ever get off daddy scholarship? I'm a psychic, not a miracle worker, Michael. Okay. That's all I need to know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.