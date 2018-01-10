Transcript for 'The Good Place' star Jameela Jamil reveals how she lost her tooth in on-set fall

You know our next guest as the lovely talented socialite tahni. On the hit sitcom "The good place." Let's take a look. Do you remember the rules of what can be worn in an mri? More specifically what if one's bra is very thing, but very pure gold. I don't know, but I'm in a similar situation. The sports bra I'm wearing is rust colored underneath the armpits. I guess we'll roll the dice together. Everybody give it up for jameela jail. How are you? I'm wearing pajamas on national television. There's a reason behind it. That's why I can't stop laugh. I'm so sorry. I did pack a bag of clothes. I'm not an animal. Because I am an animal, I left open chocolate in my bag and it melted all over my clothes. So it looked like poo. I didn't want to come on television covered in what looked like poo. It was this or a tuxedo, which I thought would look more ridiculous than this. When you came out, I had to laugh. I always feel like this stuff happens to me and no one else. To know you had to come out in pajamas I felt so close to you in that moment. I'm glad I could comfort you. This is now a tattoo of an imprint of the first time I've ever done national television in America. I'm 58 years old wearing pajamas. We have something else in common. Before you were on TV you were a host. Uh-huh. I once had a fall on air that was pretty bad, but yours was worse. You were painting. Tell us what happened. Yes. So five years ago -- bear in mind I have this coordination of if Mr. Bean had a baby with Bambi, that would be me. I was interviewing a pop star. We were having a jokey play fight with paint. I paint him. He runs after me to paint me back. I slip on something. I fly into the air. I think I decided to brace the fall with my face. I lost my front tooth. Broke my nose. Got a concussion and broke my elbow. Oh! My elbow is already two double jointed. Guys, hey, why this judgy tone? This celebrity because of that concussion or work ethic, you use it for good. You have this I weigh campaign. Tell us about that. I can't believe we're valuing women based on the flesh on our bones. You have these successful women on Instagram and rather than write their net worth, they write their weight, what they think they weigh. It's so unhealthy and such a toxic thing for young girls. To think that's what their value is going to be later in life. That's amazing. I applaud you on that. I follow that. You do? I do. It's something else because I think we do get weighed down by what you look like. Yeah. And how much you weigh. I believe the achievements of what you accomplish in your life or where you are presently in life are the most important thing. Will you do and I weigh page? I'll do and I weigh page. I'll fill up the sheet with stuff. We're going to take a quick break. We're going to check out jameela's I weigh campaign on Instagram. Stay right there.

