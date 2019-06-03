Transcript for Should Google ban the Absher app in Saudi Arabia?

Now I saw this article that really fascinated me actually about this app. Mm-hmm. From Saudi Arabia. It was just announced this week that despite protests from human rights groups, Google will not remove a controversial app from the Saudi Arabian government that allows men to control where women travel and even offers alerts if they leave the country. Yeah. Sounds like my ex-girlfriend. I'm kidding. I was the one being tracked. You were the one being tracked. The first two muslim-american congresswomen and their colleagues called for the app to be banned by Google and apple saying in a statement that, the ingenuity of American technology companies should not be perverted to violate the human rights of Saudi women, and they said 21st innovations should not perpetuate 16th century tyranny. One thing that offered a lot of clarification for you and I, is we read an article just released today. There is another side to this. A Saudi woman -- sometimes the spelling -- a professor and cancer researcher wrote an opinion piece that the app helps to remove layers of bureaucracy that Saudi men use as an excuse to prohibit women's freedoms. Saudi law says every woman must have a male guardian. Her clarification is on its face, when you contextualize their country with how we see the rights of women, this app isn't limiting the women. It's within the confines of their laws allowing the women a little more freedom. They have to go through paperwork. The women would say, it's too much work, and the app makes it a little easier again, within the already existing laws for a woman to travel, but that's about all I'm going to say about this because my issue is with Saudi Arabia and their human rights is just -- we could speak for about four hours on this show about that. You could. I think it's also where we have our sensibilities in way where we treat our women, and people are equal in a way that we kind of project that on a country that's only been around, like, 80 years or so. It's also a country that doesn't separate church and state. Exactly. Which is a dangerous place to -- We're projecting our feelings on them. Yes, our western feelings. To be honest with you, that's not fair either. No. But I definitely -- this is something I know would not work here. It just -- the women are looking, like, no. Michael, find my phone. Has anyone used that on family members? Find my phone? You can, like, track your family members. You don't get permission. Not like venmo where you swipe to let your husband leave the house. But I looked where he is. When I use it, is when I need to find my phone. I think it's, like, locate my family or something. You're, like, locate my husband. That's what you are doing. That's what it is. Find my friend. I like to see the map with their heads floating. It's really fun. Well, then I got to make sure you are not finding out where I'm at.

