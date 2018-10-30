Transcript for Holiday debate dividing the nation: Should Halloween always be on a Saturday?

So would you ever want Halloween to move? No. It's been there forever. Why move it? There's a petition, the Halloween and costume association -- that's a thing -- started a petition to the president of the United States 51% of the young people, aka millennials, say Halloween is their favorite holiday and it deserves a full day of celebration. The proposal is that the last Saturday of every October should be Halloween. There were a lot of -- they definitely tried to sell it on safety and other things. Clearly I'm biased on this so I'm not presenting an objective opinion. Halloween is a date. It's not just a date to celebrate. There's a point to it, right? Yes. What I could get onboard with is if they did both. Let's say we celebrate Halloween October 31st and then the last Saturday which is the day everybody partying in Brooklyn anyway because I saw them on the streets. You can always have a party. Halloween can't move. You can't rewrite the history of Halloween. I agree. Do you have safety concerns? You know, I don't have safety concerns. My kids aren't halloweening in the streets, walking down the middle of the street. It's the date. It's the 31st. It is what it is. I understand having a Saturday so your kids can get sugared up and not go to school the next day. It's kind of like -- are you going to move Christmas next? Where do we stop, people? I think the new year should always be on a Saturday. Let's work on that. There's nothing worse than new year's that doesn't fall on a weekend. That would be weird to celebrate that December 27th. I'm like do I want to suffer from this drink tomorrow or not? I don't want that. Halloween, if you go to school the day of, it was always a fun day at school. You knew all day you got to trick-or-treat that night. You made plans with your friends. Yeah. You're trying to scope out what house gives good candy. Halloween should be on the 31st, according to our audience, 54% thinks it should stay. We're not messing with Halloween. 46% of the party animals feel it should be the last Saturday of the month. Everyone I just looked at, including will, is very young. Yeah. They're protecting their social lives. Will, is that what it is? More opportunity to dance and party. If you do it on a Saturday, you don't have to come into work the next day. Isn't Halloween about the children? No. No, not for me. Or the grown up man children named will. Everybody that was cheering doesn't have a kid. That's the thing.

