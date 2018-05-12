Transcript for Kevin Smith tells 'GMA Day' about visiting set of upcoming 'Star Wars' movie

I'm a small time director but I was just Don. The big time moves I was just over an England and I visited JJ Abrams on. Star Wars all over the world and you can't speak canyon all my holiday making signs some in non disclosure agreement that a bus that anything somebody pop outlets ever cut my handle their press. Trouble for probably just imagine but I do wanna like said that while I was there at number one JJ is doing the lord's work man this movie looks bent at least a year away. But men it looks fantastic I wept on sectors I saw somebody give. A career best performance and that scene in these bruised for our role but here it was so dark powerful. Biggest set I've ever seen. In my life like it was it's it's like it's the does not directing a movie it's like he's directing a small country again like the thing is so massive and I sat there for week of march to seem to seize it from. One of them was absolutely amazing I heard plot details and stuff. Movies could be fantastic so I got to watch somebody else direct normally I like I'm a director I got what's quality direct so I walked away learning. A finger to from jaded man like drugs and that we go make a new movie in in the new year were making a sequel to James found Bob strike back off. I'm ready Manhattan just come off the star or set Cameron put all that suit does you know work now granted he's got a zillion dollar budget we have like eight. So it'll be a smaller production.

