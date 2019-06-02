Transcript for Kyle Richards embarrasses her kids

the rocks, no salt? Bonjour. A hot air balloon will be picking you up at noon. Just really makes you feel like you're in Europe. We are in Europe. Wow. Now that sounds like a good time and that's what 50 looks like for our next guest. #Goals. Please welcome our next guest from Beverly hills, Kyle Richards. Hi. Hi. How are you? Great to see you. How you doing? Great. How are you? Where are we going? Have a seat. I almost felt bad hugging her because we just held pigs. I wanted to hold a pig. The Beverly hills air kiss. Yeah. I love those little pigs. I wanted to feed one from a bottle. I don't want to be pooped on though. It's not too late. I'm sure we can stop them in the back. I'll take one home on the plane with me. Happy belated birthday. Thank you. I'm one of those people that says it empowers women the more we talk about embracing age. It's inevible, guys. We can't stop it. What advice do you have for women to hold on and own their numbers? I was actually really scared. This is the first time I have said it on camera, that I just turned 50. I was so afraid, but then I was, like, you know, I have always been scared of dying since I was 12 years old I'm grateful that I have survived this long. What am I complaining about? I did everything in my power to be as healthy and look and feel as good as possible. I had my big birthday and I feel really great. You look really good. Yes, you are. I'll tell you that. You're, like, there's no way to stop it. There's one way to stop it, but that's not what we all want. Stop it that way. You embrace it. I'm sorry. I was just holding a pig. You are a mom, an actress and your life has played out in front of the cameras, but that must be kind of difficult. What can we expect from this season of the show because this show is -- On fire. I love it. It is so good. This season is a very, very crazy season, but for the viewers I think it's going to be one of their favorite seasons. That means for the cast members, it's a torture season. When we're tortured, the audience is happy. . Thank you? But, you know, there is just so much going on. It is a lot to juggle. I have four kids and my husband and five dogs, but, you know, they capture a lot of that, you know, but they, you know, see us women going crazy and our complex relationships. Speaking of those complex relationships, Lisa vanderpump was here a few weeks ago, and fans have watched the relationship take ups and downs. Do you think it will survive this season? Well, it didn't so far. I mean, you know, we're not in a good place right now. You know, you kind of see it in the teaser of the season, the trailer, but I'm hopeful that one day we'll get back to where we were because I care about Lisa a lot. We have had a lot of time, with you it's difficult with everything that goes on. I'm hopeful we'll get back there one day. Are you the type of person that apologizes first or are you the kind that waits for an apology? I have no -- I have no problem apologizing. When you are wrong. When I'm wrong. Of course, yeah. But yeah. I'm just going to leave it at that. I can't tell of the repercussions of what I was thinking. That happens to me all the time. Your sister, Kim, is back on the show. She isn't housewife, but she has been back for some episodes. How are you handling that? We have gone through very, very difficult times on the show, but I love when she's on the show. I wish she was there all the time. My kids say she's their favorite housewife. She's just funny and you never know what Kim is going to say or do. I love that about her. You say you have four kids, a husband -- Five dogs. Five dogs, and you had your first daughter when you were 19 and your last when you were 39. What is the difference for you raising a daughter at 19 as opposed to raising a daughter now? People always ask me that an know, when I was 19, I was the mom with the birthday party with the jumpy house and I jumping with all the kids and I had so much energy and, like, not as much patience. Now I have so much patience and not as much energy. I actually do, but I'm not the mom jumping in the bouncy house, but, you know, I think you relax by the fourth. I'm still worried and neurotic and, you know, stressed. Wiser too. You know what's important. Absolutely. My kids laugh, like, mom, you would never have let me do that. The fourth one, you are definitely more kick back about things, but you worry the same no matter how many kids. Definitely there is a video you want to show because you kick that well. What have I done now? This is -- so she says -- you say you are not in the bouncy house, but there is a lot of bouncing going on right here. Yeah. Yeah. Energy doesn't seem to be a problem for you. I have good energy levels. We can embarrass our kids too. I love it. It's fun. Every parent should embarrass your kids. All of you, embarrass your kids. In a good way. In a good way. Kyle, we love having you here and tell your husband I said hello. Always a nice man to me. Good luck with the season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.