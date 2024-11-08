Jurors deliberating in Richard Allen's trial for Delphi murders

Seven years after the murders of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, the jury now decides whether Richard Allen, the alleged murderer, is guilty of killing them.

November 8, 2024

