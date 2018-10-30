Transcript for The magical moment when a 5-year-old girl confused a bride for Cinderella

beautiful bride. Take a look at this real life Cinderella story. Olivia spark got to be a bride and princess all in one day. She was in the middle of a pre wedding photo shoot when this little 5-year-old with autism stole the spotlight. Layla spotted Cinderella. Well, who she thought was Cinderella. The photographer kept the shots going and captured the magic. Everyone wants to be like a princess. She made me feel like a princess. Bride Olivia played along and was more than happy to make her special day Layla's special day too. She made my day go from 10 to 100 real quick. Please welcome Olivia spark and her husband Cal. Thank you so much for being here. Can you tell us about the special day you met Layla? My husband Caleb and I have been married for three weeks now. After our ceremony, we went to a local park. I heard this little voice screaming. This little girl was yelling Cinderella with her arms open. After we hugged, the love and look on her face brought me and my wedding party to complete tears. We'll have Layla come out with her mom Jessica. Layla and Jessica, come out and join us. Hello, Layla. Good to see you. Thanks so much for being here. You guys can come sit down. You want to sit down with Cinderella. Layla, who is this? Come on, mommy. Who is this? That's Cinderella. What do you love about Cinderella? Do you love Cinderella? Yes. That's what I do every time I get a Mike, Layla. I understand. Jessica, I mean, this is such a special moment. We're all lucky that it was caught on camera. You said things have not always been easy for Layla. Why is that? Layla has autism. We've had experiences out in public where people have seen her flapping or having a meltdown and they've been rude. They've said mean things. For Olivia to be so nice, it's meant the world to us. It's about understanding. You never know what someone is going through. That's the best thing. She loves to see herself in the monitor. She's primed for TV. Olivia, your sister-in-law was so moved. She did something special as a result. Yes. She started a go fund me to send her and her family to disneyland. That's amazing. How does that make you feel? So grateful and so unbelievably excited. We couldn't afford to send Layla. That was her biggest dream to see all the princesses. In one place. Yeah, she always asks to go to the castle. Through the kindness of others, you've raised enough money to head to Disney world. We spoke with our friends at Disney world who want to let you know that once you're down there you'll be heading to the bippity boppity boutique to get a princess make over and you'll get a personal meet and greet with Cinderella. This weekend we'll be flying you back to New York to attend a special performance of "Frozen" on Broadway. Thank you very much. We really hope you enjoy that. We know it's tough for you. This story brings so much joy to so many other people that you may not recognize and realize. I want you two to know we haven't forgot about you. We heard you two haven't taken a honeymoon. No, sir. No honeymoon? We've got to fix that. We're sending you on a four-night stay at the park Hyatt in the caribbean. You're going to receive a romantic dinner and treatments at the life and balance spa and a $1,000 airfare credit. You all deserve this. You brought so much joy and happiness to everybody. You've allowed us to be a part of it. We want you all to enjoy yourselves. Send pictures. We would love that. Thank you so much. We really appreciate you guys so much. Layla, you are the best.

