-
Now Playing: Home Depot hires 6-year-old as store greeter
-
Now Playing: Pet monkey gets loose, attacks Home Depot worker
-
Now Playing: 2 police officers, employee shot at Home Depot
-
Now Playing: Rep. Will Hurd calls President Trump's national emergency declaration 'unnecessary'
-
Now Playing: Man's 'dropping a bomb' in the bathroom line definitely wasn't a violent threat
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy's last victim: Remembering 12-year-old Kimberly Leach
-
Now Playing: Lyft driver rescues toddler found alone in the rain
-
Now Playing: Beagle carries baby possum on its back as pup and marsupial become inseparable friend
-
Now Playing: Water rushes onto bus as driver plows through flooded street in California
-
Now Playing: Amazon cancels plan to build headquarters in New York
-
Now Playing: Police continue to investigate Jussie Smollett case
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 15, 2019
-
Now Playing: The ultimate Presidents' Day deals
-
Now Playing: Tips to save on rising grocery costs
-
Now Playing: Trail runner describes near-deadly mountain lion attack
-
Now Playing: At least 1 dead as powerful storms slam West coast
-
Now Playing: Amazon cancels plan for New York headquarters
-
Now Playing: 9 fraternity members face charges for hazing
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
-
Now Playing: Water seeps onto bus as driver plows through floodwaters