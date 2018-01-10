Transcript for 'Marry a goddess,' says Nick Offerman of his wife Megan Mullally

Mullally and Nick Offerman. We're going to have you guys answer questions from our audience. All right. Very well. Is that cool? Yeah. These couples are going to do it with the cover of your book. Yes. They're couples and they're going to do it with the cover of your book. First up we have Raymond and Carrie. There you go. That works. What is your question? You want to ask it? Our question was -- is -- wait. That's what you asked? Yes. How do you keep your marriage so alive after so long? How do you have fun still? Good question. You know, if you're going to make a commitment to someone and stand in front of your friends and loved ones and say for the rest of my life I'm in this relationship, then go for . Anybody that says they're sick of their relationship, I say why did you get into it then? If you're going to make that commitment -- marry a goddess is one important tip, but then stick with it. If the years go by and you see that something is being taken for granted, say, hey, let me surprise you or let me do something for you. Pay attention. We try to crack each other up a lot too, whi helps. There's a lot of baby talk. I'm just going to come out and say it. Show us your baby talk. We can't. No. Baby talk! He just shut down. I just shut down. You lost him on that one. That's for our time. Intimacy. That's great advice. A lot of people say I'm tired of this relationship and get into another. Put that energy into the current relationship you're in. We're extra affectionate with each other every day. I think that helps too. You can tell. You've been holding hands the whole time. It's also because I'm terrified of speaking in front of crowds. Performance anxiety. You can tell. I'm white knuckling. He's very high strung as you can tell. We've got another couple. Tom and Michael. I'm waving at you, but you can't tell. Very cute. I never thought I would be this close to Ron Swanson. I'm so excited. "Murder she wrote" was on the other night. We just watched it. It was amazing. I love that Tom and Michael don't need advice right now. What's your question fellas? We also work together quite a lot. After a long day coming home, I naturally do the dishes and clean the toilet and put everything away and Tom refuses to do it. I'm Italian. That doesn't matter. So I'm withholding sex. Michael, Michael, Michael. This is ABC today day time. Don't say sex. "One life to live" taught us you say making love. Oh, my god. My parents are probably watching. Is it okay to withhold as a bargaining chip. No. That's a question for my wife. Nick has to make the love five to six times a day. Whoa! Withholding would mean three to four. We gotta get going. I was going to say you might be missing out on one time today. I'll be honest with you, there's something else we gotta talk about when the camera goes off. Five to six times a day, big guy. They definitely have secrets. The book is beautiful. You guys are beautiful. You're an inspiration and a joy. You can check out Megan and Nick's book.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.