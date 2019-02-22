Transcript for Michael and Sara's Oscars 101

Well, millions of people are all over the world will gather around their televisions on Sunday to watch Hollywood's biggest night, but how much do they know about the oscars? That's the big question and this year, we're going to find out and maybe teach you a thing or two in a game we call "Oscars 101." The lucky audience members an oscars-related question, and if they are right, they get to give an acceptance speech and if not, they have to take the worst photo they can. Let's meet our first contestant. What's your name and where are you from? Rachel from Oklahoma. Rachel from Oklahoma. Are you ready? There is so much attention on who hosts the oscars? Surely you must remember who hosted last year's oscars? I don't know, but -- You may not to get that face ready if you don't know. I did see something that -- about Oprah's not hosting this year. Did she do it last year? Oprah? Or whoopi Goldberg. Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah? All black people don't look alike. Get over here. By the way, it was Jimmy Kimmel. Jimmy Kimmel. Oh. Get your worst face. Give us your worst face. Double chins and pull it back like this. There we go. There we go. Thank you so much. Thank you for being a good sport. Thank you. That was about as wrong as you can get, but okay. Come on in, young what's your name? Where are you from? Kyle Frazier from San Diego. Kyle. San Diego. I think you know something. You look like you know. There are eight best picture nominees. Trouble. Name three. Oh, oh. "Green book," "Blackkklansman" and "Black panther." What? Yes. Take your Oscar and here's your microphone. Don't cry. First I want to thank my family and my parents for having me. I also want to thank everyone who has come this far in my life. That was -- that was good. She has done that before. Yes. Definitely. I think so. Come on in. How are you? I'm good. What's your name and where are you from? Kelly Bollinger, Salt Lake City, Utah. Okay, Kelly. Which two best picture nominees are we matching up here? Let's look at the monitors. Oh my -- Two best picture nominees mashed up in that. I have no idea. All right. What is the answer, Sara? The answer is that's Mr. Dick Cheney. That's "Vice" and "Bohemian rhapsody." That's you get when Freddie Mercury has a baby for dick Cheney. I know you're supposed to make a bad face, but your face could never look bad. Thank you. Look into that camera. Thank you. Thank you, sweetheart. Okay. Come on in, my man. What's your name and where are you from? Brian from Bloomington, Illinois. Illinois. Great state. Which best actress nominee is this? Lady gaga or Glenn close? Oh. Oh. Just go with your gut on this one. Lady gaga. Yes. Here you go. Right up to our microphone. If you missed that, I would have been worried. I would have been concerned. I want to thamy kids for years of never seeing an oscar-nominated movie, so thank you. Okay. Come on in, my man. All right. All right. What's your name and where are you from? Art from Atlanta. Atl. You're getting my favorite question. Can you please sing lady gaga's nominated song "Shallow"? If I sing, the audience will leave. Let's do it. ??? Shallow ??? Hey, art. I'll be honest with you. You just sang one word, but take it, man. Oh, all right. Thanks, baby. Thank you so much. I think we're running out of time. I want to thank my family. Oh, he's giving his speech. Don't interrupt. Keep going, art. I want to thank my family who is here with me. Let's give them a round of applause. Yay! Couldn't do it without you. And thank all of you. They're playing you off, art. You took too long. A big thank you to everyone who played along with us.

