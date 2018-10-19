Has pumpkin spice gone too far with pumpkin spice chicken wings?

More
Michael Strahan and Sara Haines try the wings.
3:43 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Has pumpkin spice gone too far with pumpkin spice chicken wings?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58614408,"title":"Has pumpkin spice gone too far with pumpkin spice chicken wings?","duration":"3:43","description":"Michael Strahan and Sara Haines try the wings.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/pumpkin-spice-pumpkin-spice-chicken-wings-58614408","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.