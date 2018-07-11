Get ready to watch Shangela from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' work the runway on 'GMA Day'

More
Shangela teaches Michael Strahan and Sara Haines the three most important mantras to nailing an audition.
6:22 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Get ready to watch Shangela from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' work the runway on 'GMA Day'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59032892,"title":"Get ready to watch Shangela from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' work the runway on 'GMA Day'","duration":"6:22","description":"Shangela teaches Michael Strahan and Sara Haines the three most important mantras to nailing an audition. ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/ready-watch-shangela-rupauls-drag-race-work-runway-59032892","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.