-
Now Playing: Woman hosts epic Friday the 13th party with mini-graveyard invitations to dig up
-
Now Playing: Jonah Hill is working through his body issues
-
Now Playing: Why can't we agree to disagree on social media?
-
Now Playing: Sara and Michael on the bachelor party invite that went viral
-
Now Playing: Fast fixes for your beauty problems
-
Now Playing: Takeout Fakeout: Chef Adam Richman puts a healthy spin on comfort food favorites
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Banks shares her son's thoughts on her 'The Lego Movie 2' character
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani to announce Oscar noms on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How to re-create Meghan Markle's iconic looks for less
-
Now Playing: Mom finds out her foster baby is her adopted son's sister
-
Now Playing: How Gwyneth Paltrow is redefining the meaning of a blended family
-
Now Playing: Divers swim alongside famous Deep Blue shark
-
Now Playing: How to know when it's time for new tires
-
Now Playing: Scandals that ruined these famed televangelists
-
Now Playing: Man reveals why he jumped 11 stories off cruise ship
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip recovering after SUV flips in crash
-
Now Playing: More kids separated from parents at border: Report
-
Now Playing: New report claims Trump directed Cohen to lie
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels Pelosi's foreign trip amid shutdown
-
Now Playing: Northeast prepares for major winter storm