Sara and Michael on the bachelor party invite that went viral

More
Will Novak got accidentally invited to a stranger's party and Michael wants to tag along.
2:50 | 01/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sara and Michael on the bachelor party invite that went viral

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60473016,"title":"Sara and Michael on the bachelor party invite that went viral","duration":"2:50","description":"Will Novak got accidentally invited to a stranger's party and Michael wants to tag along.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/sara-michael-bachelor-party-invite-viral-60473016","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.