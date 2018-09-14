Transcript for Behind the scenes with Michael, George and Ali on 'Pyramid'

We all know michael a super wite a few/ jobs. A few. Now we're getting a loo his hit me show, with George Stephanopoulos and Hise Ali worth.take a look. Ready?go. Jusn. Timberlake. Me cool aa cumber. Rumblin -- I up agains lovely wife ths ait awkward. We're following in the foot steps of all those celebrities me of our own "Gma" family 100,000 pyra" although we're happily married. It was a test. Ali getsere early to pice. I practiced and had some D quil in gege's coffee. ! He's more mpetitive than I am. How many times in marriage do U actuallyin? Do win aing? What doesur host th I've never seen George beat Ali. I feeling that Ali is like, George, if I don't U're sleep on the couch? Ai Ed to lose? Sort of. I'll feel bad the male ego is a veryde I' make a delicious dinner and I'll be submissive for the next we -- er some last mine ackstage -- stchatting? It's sh time. T words from you? I'm ready. LE nerve wracking out the Littl.#timesup I going to N. On set with our partners the STEs was fine bore we started. Once you G outhe it' real. As the pressure is turned up L The The little guy. I'allowed toall him a little guy. Escribe thwords George might use to describe Ali. Beautiful seven times I LE you. I really do. After this. Witty, lahi. I had to take a step back. It was hard to finish the game Ir marriagetill intact? O made it the winnes circle? U have to tch the sh to E. Here's a hi didy.e Y expectatns I knew he was smart. I 'T know has so quic Don't undti Stephanopoulos. You kw re going thave to tune in to have those questions answered. How much we love a?we love geort I really M George jt to geto Ali. He knows it.ve been vy ope about that. I noticehat everyonethe show has been there visiting you. And you haven't. Was thaobs? Yet. I W Wai for invite. Et have anotr season C up of "Pyr E do this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.