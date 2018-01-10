-
Now Playing: Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams recorded a version of 'I Touch Myself' for breast cancer awareness
-
Now Playing: What to know about the latest breakthroughs in breast cancer research
-
Now Playing: How to kick the junk food habit for good
-
Now Playing: 5 things celeb trainer Simone De La Rue does daily
-
Now Playing: Too much screen time, too little sleep linked to child development problems: Study
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Birth control linked to lower ovarian cancer risk
-
Now Playing: A speech therapy session with US's youngest face transplant recipient
-
Now Playing: Newer hormonal birth control linked to lower ovarian cancer risk: Study
-
Now Playing: Newer hormonal birth control linked to lower ovarian cancer risk: Study
-
Now Playing: Gym for pregnant women gives moms a safe place to workout, build a community
-
Now Playing: Back pain myths you need to know about
-
Now Playing: When should you really get the flu shot?
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old in remission surprised by bone marrow donor who saved his life
-
Now Playing: Sara and Michael try out the HOT new health trend
-
Now Playing: Have you ever put on a little 'love weight'?
-
Now Playing: My Morning Routine: 5 things boundary breaker Jessamyn Stanley does every morning
-
Now Playing: Puppies to blame for sickening hundreds of people: CDC
-
Now Playing: It's a good day for beer, wine and chocolate lovers
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts celebrates the 6th anniversary of her bone marrow