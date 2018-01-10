Serena Williams recorded a version of 'I Touch Myself' for breast cancer awareness

More
Why the grand slam queen went "out of her comfort zone" and went topless for the campaign.
0:54 | 10/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Serena Williams recorded a version of 'I Touch Myself' for breast cancer awareness

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58209821,"title":"Serena Williams recorded a version of 'I Touch Myself' for breast cancer awareness ","duration":"0:54","description":"Why the grand slam queen went \"out of her comfort zone\" and went topless for the campaign.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/serena-williams-recorded-version-touch-breast-cancer-awareness-58209821","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.