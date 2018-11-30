Transcript for A Southwest airlines employee is under fire for mocking a 5-year-old passenger's name

Southwest airlines. Already laughing, huh? That was just a -- Well, an employee at southwest airlines, they're catching a lot of flack because there was a passenger who came to get on a flight with daughter. Yep. And the daughter's name is abcde. Abcde. Very common name, abcde. Like Jennifer. But it's spelled a-b-c-d-e. Abcde and no laughing now, huh? But the employee -- employee was kind of mocking the name. The daughter asked why are they making fun of my name? What was the problem. Mom said, well, most people -- everybody is not nice, but then the employee took a picture and posted it on social media, and how do you feel about this because I personally would have thought it was a mistake if I saw a-b-c-d-e. I've never seen a name like that. Well, before I get to the name, the employee was wrong. Because I think any time -- Yes, I agree with that. Any time you use your place of business as a platform to mock people or to share information that you wouldn't be privy to anyway, it doesn't matter who you are, no boss needs to tell me, that's just inappropriate. You don't do that at work. Now let's move on to that name. So, as a parent, I think you look at these things. When we were naming our child -- Think about the future. Yeah, you have to look even at their initials, so max's last name is shiffrin so our kids were going to have an "Sst at the end and had an "A" because we knew he would be named Alec. We could not go with "S" middle names because he'd walk around being called an ass because those would be the initials. Kids are creative and will find a way to tease you regardless. Don't tee them up for an easy base hit. You know like you need -- I think that's right. Right? Base hit. I don't speak baseball. You don't peek baseball. I didn't know that was a language. Whatever it is, you're making it way too easy, so I feel this mom needs to own it a little bit. You named your kid a-b-c-d-e. You have to expect some kind of reaction to the name but reminds me of key & Peele. They had a show called key & Peele. And they used to do a skit and dressed up like football players and do that thing, my name is absadayah colucious. One would go aaaagh like make dolphin noises and the white guy would go my name is John Smith. I'll be honest, when I saw this story, I'm going a-b-c-d-e. Let me look more into this. Ooh, let me look at the pictures. I had a sigh of relief that they weren't black. Thank goodness. I hate to say it that way, but it's true. It's true, people. It's good one of us can sigh with relief. But I just hope that now there's more understanding for the name, and the employee was 100% wrong, though. You don't do that to a kid, but, yeah, as a parent, you always got to think about -- Think about the future. That is right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.