Transcript for Throwback Thursday recipe: How to make a homemade Twinkie

day," and it's throwback Thursday, so we're going to throw it back, taking a trip down memory lane. Whip up those pictures. Yep. That's me from senior year, and I just try to find every excuse to show it over and over again. I still trip out you chose to wear a hat in your senior picture. It's a beret, and it was on trend at the time. Okay. And we have got a picture of up. -- You. So let's see how you did it. Oh, you look cute. Oh. Remember the days when you were so good at football and your team was amazing. And legendary? All I have to say is whoever got that throwback, I'm coming for you. All right. In honor of throwback Thursday, we're learning how to recreate some retro treats from back in the day. I love a retro treat. But we're getting help from from the editorial director of "Delish", and the author of the new cookbook, "Delish," Joanna Saltz. Hello, hello. This looks delish. No one rocks a beret like you do, ever. I keep telling them this. Thank you guys for having me. Thank you for joining us. What are we making today? We're making giant twinkie cakes. That are amazingly easy. Even you can do it, Sara. I believe in you. Are you sure you watched the show? This starts with box cake mix. Okay. I can do that. Vanilla pudding and just eggs and oil and it's so simple. It's in the "Delish" cookbook right now. We are going to whip it up today. You are going to freak out with how delicious this is. How do you get the cream on the inside? We're going to scoop it out. We'll talk and do this. We'll take a tiny teaspoon or a melon baller if you have these at home. Don't buy one for this job please, I really insist. We're going to scoop out eight holes. Can you do it without -- can you keep the strength back a little bit? Just don't push all the way to the bottom. Just a little scoop out. Keep it simple. Come on. Help me out. Like that? Like that? To the side. Yes. So scoop a little. Just a couple. Eight holes. We're going to scoop eight holes. Sara, focus. Eight holes. Don't -- not eat the holes. Eight holes. Just eight around. We're not going to go to the bottom because if we go to the bottom, the cream will come out the other side. I don't know how I'm going to keep you guys in check here. Don't worry about me. It's that one over there. You want to make sure everybody gets a little bit in the bite. Did you know twinkies have been around since 1930? Do you know what the original flavor was? It was strawberry flavored. No, wrong. Banana. Banana flavored. I would never eat that. Oh. Do you know it? Sara, do you know the original twinkie was banana flavored, but during the war there was a -- Banana shortage? That's right. They had to go to cream filling. That's right. Very good. We're going to take the cream which is marshmallow fluff, butter, sugar, so good. We're going to put a little -- after. After. First, fill the cake. First, fill the cake. Come on, guys. Why are you guys encouraging her? First, the cake. Then the chef. Don't you understand? The chef gets the second half. So once you're done, then you take this into the bathroom where no one can see you and then you eat this. She doesn't care if anybody sees her. How do you do this? Flip it over. One, two, three. Boom. Done. Amazing. Yeah. Yeah. High five. You did it. Yes! Look at that. I did it! Powdered sugar. Let's go, guys. Come on. We forgot that part. Let's get it done. Great. You did it. We have to move. Now we have got to taste. Put your blindfold on. We're going to taste between the original and our creation. See if you can tell what's what. Which is which? We're going to start with "A." One and two. "A"? Eat, taste. Is this a plate? Don't eat the plate. Eat the cake. You got it. Okay. You got that one. Take it in. Second one. Second one. You're doing great. Can you guess which one is the home made one? This one. "B." They both got it right. And I tell you what, to be honest with you, it is much better than the original. Right? Did you know a twinkie could survive the apocalypse? It's true. That's science, guys. When did you take your blindfold off? I took it off because the way you were talking, I didn't trust you. Joanna, thank you. You can find the recipe at goodmorningamerica.com. Everyone in our audience is going home with a "Delish"

