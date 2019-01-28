Transcript for Would you vote for Starbucks' Howard Schultz?

We all keep its ties on I guess the presidential race that will be coming up, and eight Democrats have already declared they are going to run for president. Yeah. And now Howard Schultz who is the CEO who started Starbucks, he's leaning towards a presidential race and he made big news last night. He did the "60 minutes" interview on CBS. Take a look at what he said. I am seriously thinking of running for president. I will run as a centrist independent, outside of the two-party system. And now a lot of people -- if you listen to that, to me, he's running for president. Who is he fooling? I think I'm considering running for president. That's like me saying, I think I'm considering being black. No. I am black. You're running for president. It is what it is. But it's interesting because he has been a lifelong Democrat. Yes, he has. A lot of Democrats are upset because they think that if he runs he's going to pull attention away from their party and votes away from their party which would guarantee, you know, president trump a repeat victory, and so, you know, a lot of people are upset by that, but he seems like -- I do like the point where he said, both parties are failing the American people by resorting to revenge politics. Agreed. Trying to get away from that I feel, at least that's his thoughts right now and get back to what's best for the people. Yeah. So I mean, very interesting the hats and people who have thrown themselves into running for president because, you now it's open to anybody, and it's just starting. We have a lot more people. It's early. It's still early. I think it might be a smarter move to run as a moderate in one of the two parties because I think they are very limited and limiting. You will be pulling votes, but I'm an idealist. I want to see someone that better represents what I stand for. More people are in the middle now and our politicians are racing to the edges. It's, like, no. No. I'm back here. I have a question for you. Are his chances -- I want your honest opinion. Are his chances short, tall, grande or venti? You had to do it. I couldn't help myself. You had to do it. I couldn't help myself. I'm going to go with the middle of the road. A little grande. A little grande. When I get to the polls I'm going to write his name wrong on the ballot like they do on my Starbucks cup. That's right.

