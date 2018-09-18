Transcript for You have to watch the surprise message Sara got on her birthday!

what's up with then? It' birthday da James wa in and didn notice. He talked to meor ten minutes.he said byhe way happy birthday. I was like did you notice the crown? It's rightmy head. It our birth. That makes this od day alread I go something to bring out for you. We got you something your birtay. Some nice ers. Thank Y for the messenger. The messenger gets a hug and kiss and am I chopped.e are gorgeous. I know you like orchids. Io. Ade sur W some Ni orchids. They're hard to kalive, but they'rve When you woke up this morning, were max and the kids likepy Is so sad. I leave before they're up. Max gave me a gift. I was liren't we gng to do at dinner? He was like, shoot,id I already ruin the coffee great to me I'm stillin up. Give me giftsearly. E have it day. I'm army birthda wait unt my excement pea and then lift itack up with a gift. Do you tell him what you like no. I'm not vw maintenanct I'm veryow maintenan when it comes gifts. My eyes are tearing up. I'm not cr. I'not a big id gifts. I like romantic gesturesge on my mirror, like happy birthday, that area does not take much for . T need gif, just thoughul Yo take my gifts back and write happy birthday on the mirror In lipstick. If I woulve known tt, could haveaved myselsome money. Total. Ned 40 lasyear, I a baby in B everythielt youthf and alive. I'm 41 ay moving. You're still youthful. You're still a. It yhd it's a day to celebrate you. We have a lot of surpr. I love surprises. We have a lot O what does trust surprior you. S, we do.'s our first surprise, a special message. Check it out. Hey Sara, D here.that time of year again ad I'm toou from singaporeen route tthe Philippines. I wanted to say have an amazing birth Sara Happ birthday to you ??? I hope to see soon. I told youton on my bthday. '8cons fck to me when I celebrate. You did hang out with her on your biry. I it was a Ta questionor you. You didn't know that I rolled that way. I didn't know you were hangingut the stars. I do actually. Mention it. Happy birthday. Thankyou. I always a special day. You. 'Rto go to gd day/bad day here at "Gma day."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.