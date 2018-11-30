Transcript for A 9-year-old wrote Steph Curry an awesome letter and his response is golden

How are you doing? I'm good. I saw the cutest story. What's that? You know I'm also an athlete just like you. Yeah. Yep. So I'm what they call a baller. I played basketball for most of -- honestly through college but it was division 3. Were you on scholarship? It was division 3. Okay. So we'll stick with that answer. No, but yesterday -- so, I'm obsessed with Steph curry as a human, okay, his warm-up game like is enough. I tune out after the game starts. Reminds me of mine. No, I've seen you do ballhandling. You were a football player. It's not the same. But Steph curry the other day -- there was a little girl who tweeted at him because she wanted to get his shoes that he markets, and she said they don't come for girls. They don't -- a little girl can't get the shoes. And her name is Riley, and so she -- Riley Morrison and wrote a letter to golden state warrior star Steph curry saying she wanted to get them as well and maybe he'd reconsider how he marketed them. Steph curry immediately wrote back and said that he was working with under Armour to fix the problem and immediately the website had changed. Everything -- so Riley could go get those and then he said, that's not all. I'm inviting you to a warriors game to celebrate international women's day, and so I was laughing because 20 years ago, I won't date myself, when we were on our way to -- You already did. You said 20 years. We'll act like we didn't hear that. Ago like you didn't hear that. When we'd go to basketball camp, my two best friends were identical friends and were good, they were on scholarship, d1, I was the tag-along third wheel but we'd always get our new shoes and we had to shop at the boys section of the foot locker because as a girl for anyone that played sports, the shoes were all white and sometimes had little pink things on them. You wanted to feel tough on a court and wanted to feel good and fast, and the way they marketed to little boys was more appealing. So when we shopped, I always had to buy little boys shoes, so to see this girl writing to Steph this many years later, and he's like, I'm going to fix it. I didn't need to fall in love more, but I did. That's great, though. That's great. On both parts that they made the shoes available on the website for the girls because it was only available for the boys on the website. I like that, she took the initiative to write a letter to change something she thought was wrong, and they got it right. Great job by her and great job by Steph curry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.