15-year-old Chris Shroyer is a die-hard football fan and it began at birth thanks to his cowboys loving fan. That's what Christopher knows is the Dallas cowboys in our household. Sports always playing a big part in Chris' life until he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In my heart when I found out, I said, I'm not -- I can't lose my son. Sidelined now for three years, Chris became a candidate for make-a-wish. His dream, becoming a Dallas cowboy, of course. He traveled to a special day in big Texas fashion. I'm on Jerry Jones' private bus in Jerry Jones' chair watching my favorite show. And got down to business. Signing on for his first NFL gig. We signed you for one day for a whole big amount for $1. Yes. Cowboys on three, one, two, the Joining his teammates for his first huddle and meeting the cowboy crew. I meet zeke, my favorite player. He signed my Jersey. Coming to the game tomorrow? Of course, I am. Next day, game day. Chris' football fantasy becoming a reality. They've given him the drive to move forward and that cancer is not going to stop that dream. Thanks, Macy's and make-a-wish! How about that? Look who we have here, Chris joins us in studio. I know you're a cowboys fan but I figured you'd like to meet an NFL hall of famer who is a giant. You're brave to go through everything you're going through but even braver to wear a cowboys Jersey next to me. I brought something for you. You'll rub it in? Yes. This this is the cowboys schedule. I suggest you pay attention to the last game against the giants. They had a great game last night. I'll give them that but they won't have a great game against my giants. I hear you want to be a sports broadcaster. It is a lot of fun, man. You're here now so at "Gma" we figure why not make another dream come true. We're going to give you your first TV gig.

