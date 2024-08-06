1st new pandas to arrive in US in over 20 years are about to make their debut

Pandas Yun Chuan and Xin Bao will be available for public viewing at the San Diego Zoo starting Aug. 8.

August 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live