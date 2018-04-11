The 2018 NYC Marathon is underway

More
More than 50,000 runners will make their way through the five boroughs of New York City.
4:03 | 11/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The 2018 NYC Marathon is underway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58956415,"title":"The 2018 NYC Marathon is underway ","duration":"4:03","description":"More than 50,000 runners will make their way through the five boroughs of New York City.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/2018-nyc-marathon-underway-58956415","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.