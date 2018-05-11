Transcript for Amazon surprises Brooklyn teacher

Oh, what a gorgeous morning. Yes, that is a dunk tank and yes, it is raining here in times square, but we are back now with a teacher who is committed to the power of reading. This is Jesse Mcgrath, an English teacher in Brooklyn, new York, and he is here with some of his students. Yeah. They are right behind me here, and we're going to honor Jesse with the help of our sponsor, Amazon and kindle paperweight. How do you get excited? Just keeping it fresh. Something new every Tay. -- Day. So it's simple. I like that. We'll have fun with you in just a minute. I'm going to talk to a student here. I know Mr. Mcgrath seems great. He is. You know him well. Why is he so wonderful? He is wonderful because he gets to know each of his students individually and he knows what they like. He makes sure everyone gets what they want and they enjoy being there every day. That's what makes him a good teacher. It makes him a good teacher that he is even doing this. English teachers of course, love books and are always reading. That's why Jesse has a new kindle paper white with him. It's the thinnest and lightest one yet and now it's even waterproof and that's why we're going to test it. We're going to give it a little dunk. I want to stress this is warm water so we're not making him go in a pool of cold water. Should we do this? All right. Go ahead. First up. Throw that ball. Let's see if we make it. Let's try the second one. Yes. Okay. Should we do it, guys? One last one. He is in. So is it working? It's still working. It's working. Thank you so much, Jesse Mcgrath, and thank you to the students right here from the academy for conservation and the environment for having fun with us and their teacher. And guess what? Your classroom is going to go home with a new set of kindle paper whites. Yeah. It's a great -- it was worth it. It was worth it. Absolutely. And Amazon is also delivering some smiles to everybody in our studio audience. You are also all going home with a kindle paper white. All right. Thank you all so much. Thank you for being such a good sport. The new kindle is available now for preorder on Amazon. You stay warm in there, right? It's warm in there, right?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.