Dealer finds storage locker holds valuable paintings

David Killen paid $15,000 for an abandoned storage unit he discovered is full of paintings that could be worth millions of dollars.
2:41 | 07/24/18

All T, we ar B N with the find of a fetime for a New York art dealer. He purched a store locker for $15,000, not realizing I contained paintings that could be W millns. ABC's Diane Macedo is here W this increble story and the category of things at happen to me. Yeah, I know. You and me both, Cecilia. He thought hs buying junk. Thislery owner say he finally agreed to buyhis locker for about 75 bucks a painng because he needed filler foris ions. Well now he says heeady and there could be many more. It's an experiencert collectordavid kill won soon forget after paying $15,000 for a storage E expected to be junk he found this inside. You live for T moment. Reporter: A cerfied genuine one of a K painting billem de kooning potentially W millions. And that same sge unit ained five more koonin works. This isn't the fir time they've discovered hidden treasures. A man at a yardal spent bucks on a picture to dis this hidden gem underneath. An early paintint none oth Andy Warhol. I saw this bigvas with paint all over it. It was ugly. Reporter: More than 25 Y agoerry Horton picked up this T tift store. Possible Jackson Pollock W she says isth $50 million. E said you might have a Jackson Pollock painting here and said, who the I Jackson llock? Reporter: As for Killen he ys he in no rush to go rough theest ofis storage unit. Every Tim feel down I'll en onend it's Christmas day allover. Well that one. Soillen S he plans to put the paintings up for auction in the fall. Thers ling what worth just yet but twoears a a de kooing painting sold for over $66 llion. That's a lot of money. He says H already hwo experts weigh in THA say that they confirm it is a de kooing so it looks like it's heading that direction. There's more in that STO unit. Yes, hays he take his time becausehens down he can open up a box like Christmas every time thinks he's found a seventhamous painting and had a few duds. One had a Artis N on the side. It was a pr of the artist so they're not all what they claim. If one fetches $15,000 he's collected Hisey back. Some find. Good Y. Ot a bad investment in that was prices.

