{"id":58894304,"title":"Blind runner and his running guide fall in love","duration":"1:21","description":"Jessie Rix, a volunteer guide for disabled runners, and Anthony Butler, who lost his vision in a shooting, fell in love and now are preparing to run the New York City Marathon.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/blind-runner-running-guide-fall-love-58894304","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}