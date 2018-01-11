Blind runner and his running guide fall in love

Jessie Rix, a volunteer guide for disabled runners, and Anthony Butler, who lost his vision in a shooting, fell in love and now are preparing to run the New York City Marathon.
1:21 | 11/01/18

