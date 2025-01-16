Cat gets cozy while interrupting her dad’s Zoom call

This cat found the perfect spot to relax, which happens to be right in front of the Zoom camera.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live