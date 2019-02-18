How to keep your chimney safe

More
There were more than 20,000 fires related to fireplaces and chimneys in 2015 that resulted in 20 deaths, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
3:12 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to keep your chimney safe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61143080,"title":"How to keep your chimney safe","duration":"3:12","description":"There were more than 20,000 fires related to fireplaces and chimneys in 2015 that resulted in 20 deaths, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/chimney-safe-61143080","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.