1st bird flu death in the US reported in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the first human bird flu death in the United States on Monday.

January 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live