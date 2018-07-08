College student poses with gator in graduation photos

More
Texas A and M senior Makenzie Noland posed with a 1,000-pound, nearly 14-foot-long alligator she calls "Big Tex."
2:38 | 08/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College student poses with gator in graduation photos

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57077610,"title":"College student poses with gator in graduation photos","duration":"2:38","description":"Texas A and M senior Makenzie Noland posed with a 1,000-pound, nearly 14-foot-long alligator she calls \"Big Tex.\" ","url":"/GMA/Living/video/college-student-poses-gator-graduation-photos-57077610","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.