-
Now Playing: Soldier surprises sister at graduation
-
Now Playing: Alligator goes for a swim at Florida beach
-
Now Playing: This new nail trend is totally raw
-
Now Playing: Beyonce's childhood home for sale in Houston
-
Now Playing: Your kid's favorite Disney character can now help put them to bed
-
Now Playing: How 1 couple cleared over $100,000 of debt in 3 years
-
Now Playing: Recreate your favorite takeout meals at home
-
Now Playing: The buzz about super-food Manuka honey
-
Now Playing: This mom created a genius solution for women to deal with breast milk while traveling
-
Now Playing: This dog is living his best life in his very own pet mansion
-
Now Playing: You won't believe these colorful pasta creations are real
-
Now Playing: Check out this epic warrior-themed bachelorette party
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Man goes head-to-head with bison
-
Now Playing: This infant dressed as female icons is your daily dose of girl power
-
Now Playing: New film addresses parenting children who are different
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old patient marks end of radiation with an empowering gong ceremony
-
Now Playing: This couple's Jurassic Park-themed wedding is a must-see
-
Now Playing: How you can pull off the boatneck look like Meghan Markle
-
Now Playing: Meet the 10-year-old shattering track and field records
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have products for $20 and under