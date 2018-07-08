{"id":57077610,"title":"College student poses with gator in graduation photos","duration":"2:38","description":"Texas A and M senior Makenzie Noland posed with a 1,000-pound, nearly 14-foot-long alligator she calls \"Big Tex.\" ","url":"/GMA/Living/video/college-student-poses-gator-graduation-photos-57077610","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}