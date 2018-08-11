Transcript for College student's sportscasting reel goes viral as he hopes to land his first job

Door to a friendly giant to. And I got back but always noticed what side of the field genitals on what they found no. That would eliminate that happened the field now once you get drafted legally. What do you think you're mad at me and that's when your Millon index fingers are hard pressed against the Paris into the baseball don't mind I think yeah. You come back here we found that they believe we can finally. Quarterly employment explained and Robert date in the game. Best big play I've ever seen especially person that dealt reverse flea flicker.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.