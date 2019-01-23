Transcript for Dog finds forever home after 525 days in the shelter

Every guy has Saturday right. One who should Ohio had 525. Of them that's more boots. That's how long cast he's been waiting to be adopted the Dayton humane society says that is the longest of any dog. In recent memory all the things you like retraining program for dogs kerosene burned a role in a car dealerships cover outlook yeah. New owner saw her they just found a lump. The stuff for the humane society shed tears when Cassie left everybody wants to cling on now that she's famous hot. Being will be available later as happy child good forget your right of that.

