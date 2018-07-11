Transcript for 'GMA,' Burlington Coat Factory kick off annual Warm Coats and Warm Hearts Coat Drive

All right, now it's time for our annual warm coats and warm hearts coat drive in partnership with our friends, our sponsoreds, Burlington and delivering good. We'l you how to make a difference in a moment but first here's a look at what's been accomplished over a decade of collecting coats. Time to donate. Let's go. Reporter: This morning we're kicking off the season of giving. Let's show the warmth by sharing some coats if you don't need them. Reporter: Our coat drive tradition now 12 years in the making, "Gma" teaming up with our sponsored Burlington and delivering good and this year it's all about families helping families. Sharing the important message of giving back to those in need in our communities. Yes! Reporter: Over the years we've had some help from superstars. Make sure you donate a coat because it's cold outside. Reporter: And our incredible viewers like 11-year-old max frost. All: 16, 17, 18. Reporter: It's his fourth year collecting coats. Today he's known as coat kid and along with his little helpers helping give us a big boost. All across the country in total over 2 million coats have been collected and donated but this year there's more work to be done. Sharing kindness with the precious gift of warmth. All: Thank you, Burlington! Okay, let's kick off this coat drive. You guys ready? Yes. These Burlington local families are here with me to help me get it started. Let's go. Bring it. And check this out, even our audience upstairs is joining in on our coat donation this morning. Thank you all so much. So far we have collected 350 coats and counting, as you can see. Such a special thanks to local families here this morning and, of course, our family at Burlington for cheering us on. Thank you guys so very much. Want to let everybody know at home there are so many ways that you can help as a family. It's easy. Clean out your coat closet, donate your gently worn coats at any Burlington store. Help neighbors in your community stay warm. Thank you guys so much and right now our Burlington friends here are going to help us turn these boxes around. Okay, guys, are you ready. Families helping families, let's do this. As we mentioned, right there. That is our theme right there. Families helping families. To get involved, to find a local Burlington store near you for more information all you need to do is go to our website, goodmorningamerica.com and as a thank you Burlington is giving you a gift of 10% off your purchase. All you need to do is get involved here and donate a coat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.