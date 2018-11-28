-
Now Playing: Bayada CEO announces $20M gift at employee holiday luncheon
-
Now Playing: 'Tis the season for toys
-
Now Playing: The Fab 5 from 'Queer Eye' spill secrets from their hit show
-
Now Playing: What are the most-Googled holiday gifts this year?
-
Now Playing: The fab five from 'Queer Eye' donate coats to the Burlington Coat Drive on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: The 'Queer Eye' fab five face off in a 'Love Yourself, Love Your Life' game on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How to protect your privacy when getting rid of old phones
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump: Access to technology 'opens up a universe' to students
-
Now Playing: Diana Ross will celebrate her 75th birthday with new Las Vegas show
-
Now Playing: Keala Settle reveals she had a stroke
-
Now Playing: Loyola-Chicago's lucky nun gets her Final Four ring
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in for 'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator
-
Now Playing: Instagram influencer accused of going black for followers
-
Now Playing: Researcher in middle of gene controversy defends his work
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump discusses border policies, Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: New details on pilots' actions in crash that killed 189 people
-
Now Playing: High school football players face life in prison for alleged hazing
-
Now Playing: Republican wins Mississippi Senate battle
-
Now Playing: Manafort's lawyers briefed Trump's legal team: Report
-
Now Playing: GM workers seek answers amid shutdown plans