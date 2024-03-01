First grade class uses foster puppies to enhance their reading skills

Brooke Hughes first came up with the idea to bring puppies into the classroom while fostering dogs in 2020. Since then, her program Foster Tales Puppy Therapy has had a positive impact on her classes.

March 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live