Transcript for HGTV stars surprise each other with homemade anniversary gifts

What a day at "Gma." We have Erin and Ben Napier. In Mississippi on the show "Hometown" and they have a new book out. This morning they're each here to make a homemade anniversary gift for each other. They're separated by a divider as you can see to keep these gifts a surprise. The only rule is that you need to incorporate traditional materials for a ten-year gift. You know how every year for marriage there's a material, so ten-year is tin. Are you up for the challenge? Absolutely. Okay. You're separated -- I'm going to come over and start over here. Okay. Hello, miss Erin. I'm so happy to meet you. You've been married ten years. He always gets you these great gifts. He's incredibly thoughtful. Year number two was seriously over the top. He like turned cotton is the anniversary for second year and he turned our entire living room into a cotton tent and it was incredible. He has on those noise canceling headphones so he doesn't know what your gift is for number ten incorporates tin so go for it. What are you makeing? Okay, I'm making a Christmas on many. He's obsessed with Christmas. He wants to be Santa Claus in the Macy's parade when he retires one day. Anyway so -- A guy can dream. I'm going to make a Christmas ornament out of tin to commemorate the tin anniversary. You'll make that and I'll go over to him. Put on your headphone. Ben, hello. Take those off. Hello. What's up. I know you're tall. Do not look over. I'm not going to peek. You guys are so creative. You're going to use tin and do this every year. The books are the big one. Everybody loves the books. Explain to everybody real quick, this is the best idea. So the first wedding anniversary which you'll have one in about a year. Yes. So first one is paper. And I was pretty poor when we first got married. You better start making while you talk. I better work while I talk. But it was paper so I made a book and which is, you know, perfect since we have a book coming out and --S if. So it was paper and we -- I made this book and it was about the best thing that happened every month of our marriage. And he makes one every year. Every year. The truth is we did let them without them seeing make their gifts for each other in the commercial breaks. You used old cookie tins. Yes. Cold cookie tins which is such a great idea and turned it into a shadow box. It's 3D. Momma, dad and baby Helen. So, yeah. Little shadow box. You think that's good. You should see what he does to house, you guys. All right, so take off -- you can take off these. Okay, okay. I don't want to ruin your hairdo. Happy tenth anniversary, napiers. You guys now present your finished gifts. Coming around to the front. Do have you a finished gift. Yes. Come around the front. Don't hide. Don't show me. Okay. And present your love to each other. I made you an ornament. Christmas. Because I'm Santa Claus. Yes. It's a beautiful thing. Guys, the book is so wonderful. That's sweet. "Make something good today." We just made something good today. "Make something good today" available now. Check them out on HGTV and everyone in the audience is going home with a copy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.