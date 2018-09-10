Transcript for Inside the community library nominated as one of the 'Nicest Places in America'

You know what I'm looking forward to. What's that? ? Another one of the nicest places in America. I love this. We pot another good one, Michael. Countdown to Thursday's big reveal. We partnered with our friends at reader's digest to find communities that embody values like kindness and respect and as I said, it was so much fun to be a judge for something like this and, T.J., you got to visit one of my favorite entries. They said, hey, T.J., robin wants you to go to one of the nicest places in America. So I grabbed my swim trucks, right? But then they -- then they said you're going to Baltimore. Hmm, and then then said you're going to a library. Huh. You have to forget everything you think you know about Baltimore and libraries and then you will find one of the nicest places in America. ?????? inside this library it's story time. Is he bigger than a shrimp? We've been coming since she was 6 months old. The library is our place. Reporter: From a book buggy to a huge range of free family classes, it's a place that has something for everyone. I like to read books. My favorite poet is -- Reporter: It's a place you're sure to be greeted with a smile. Do you still have a librarian that tells people to shhh. I would say we're a little less on the shoosh side and more on the come on in side. Reporter: It's the Enoch Pratt free library in Baltimore, Maryland. It's made up of 22 branches spanning the city's many diverse neighborhoods including some in need of a little love. People do oftentimes hear Baltimore and know a history of Baltimore can be a rough place, can be a dangerous place, a place with high crime. Some of your branches are smack dab in the middle of some pretty rough neighborhoods. Are these considered by some in the community safe places? When you have neighborhoods challenged that have had this investment, it's important to have libraries as anchors. Reporter: It's an anchor tore Kendra Owens who calls this her second home. How often are you in the library? Every day. Every day? Every day. Reporter: Last year the library launched a social worker in the library program teaming up with the university of Maryland Baltimore's school of social work to connect people facing tough times with life-changing support without ever having to leave the library. Kimberly street is Kendra's social worker. You talked to her about things that you said you haven't talked to your own sister about. Right. This is a friend of yours. She's like my second mother. Oh, my goodness, mother. You're supposed to say your other sister. Right, exactly. Reporter: But to see what makes it so special you have to go outside of the library. ?????? so even if some folks in Baltimore can't make it to a free public library, the library's resources will actually come to them. This mobile job center is a welcome sight in a lot of neighborhoods but it's also a bad sign, because they only bring this thing to areas that are at least 50% unemployment. Inside, computers and a mobile librarian. People come on and they're really looking for help then when you say I have that, it's free. Come on. Just sit down for a little bit. We'll work on this together. You could see the relief on their faces. Reporter: In the past 18 months this career center on wheels has helped write nearly a thousand cover lefts and resumes serving more than 17,000 men and women in the community. Including Albert brown. This is your neighborhood. You said you grew up going to church here. Yes. This is your neighborhood. At 57 years old he says he's never had a resume until now. I'm going to help you create one right now. It was amazing. It was amazing. We need this kind of thing out here to help grown folks and to help young people. So this is a good stop for you today. Yes, it was. Good luck to you, my brother. God bless you. God bless you. Baltimore is filled with wonderful people that are trying to make their lives better. I don't know what gets nicer than a place that just wants to help people and a place that is making a difference in all of the neighborhoods that it serves. Come to the library. And by the way they have book, right? But it's not a traditional library and the story we heard there, some of the library folks heard about a guy in a wheelchair who -- he lived on the second floor. He had to park his wheelchair at the bottom every time he got home and crawled up the stairs. They got together and they had a lift installed. They organized and had that. That's a librarian doing that for somebody. So, that's -- Those are community center. That was one of the things when I saw all the entries it jumped out at me. The mandate of this library is to give people a second chance. That's their mandate. Second chance. They have so many stories I've heard about. People coming out of prison who don't know how to use computers, don't know how to put together a resume and they see them float around the library for awhile then they'll finally ask for help. They don't go and pressure them so they help people even expunge records. They didn't know they could do that. They have a lawyer in the library as well to help folks with second chances. A story about a guy who couldn't even read. They helped him read and, you know what, he said I could pay my bill on time for the first time because I could read it for the first time so second chances, people with addiction issues, you name it, every story is not about checking out a book. They have books. You could do that but this is the futurement a lot of communities around the country and libraries are going to this, being community center, not just the traditional library. Building lives. 