Transcript for Layaway angels save Christmas for families across the country

We're back with the heartwarming end to our layaway angels event and seen so much love surrounding our big event that kicked off Thursday and now we have a grand total of people who selflessly paid off gifts for other, 3,390 supporters donating $351,000. Incredible. We have some more Christmas dreams that came true. Adrienne Bankert has that story. Reporter: Among the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping there were angels in the aisles, layaway angels. I'm going to pay your layaway. Some our "Gma" viewers that heeded the call. Every donation, big or small, makes a difference. Every dollar counts. Whoa! Reporter: Now a glimpse at the joyful morning children and their parents woke up to. Merry Christmas. Thank you. Oh, wow. Reporter: From toy cars to clothes. Whoa. Look at that sweatsuit. Reporter: All around the country good samaritans decided to pay it forward. This Virginia Beach man paid $30,000. My heart is beating out of my chest. It feels good to be able to give back. Reporter: NFL player Ronald Leary paid for 30 families at a Burlington coat factory in Memphis, Tennessee. This is a time not just this christmastime to show love but throughout the year. Reporter: Even supermodel Cindy Crawford with husband rande Gerber. Reportedly they took care of all the layaway receipts at a Compton, California, Walmart. It's truly been a season of giving. The kind of surprises we all wish for. That does not have to end on Christmas day. There are so many ways to be a game change ir. I think we could take this generosity into 2019. It's gone viral. The look in these children's eyes and the parents' eyes when they know they have can have the sweetest Christmas. Coming up next how about a gift to yourself.

