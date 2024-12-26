Mailman receives special sendoff after nearly 40 years of service

Charlie Seefeldt has been a letter carrier with USPS since 1985.

December 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live