Transcript for How to make your own DIY Christmas ornaments

We're back now with "Gma's" ultimate make-off challenge. So hard to believe it's time to actually start thinking about decking the halls and thankfully weaver DIY expert jj Karras here to help. Our partner with our sponsored Michael's and by the way they're inviting everybody to the make break event in stores Saturday. Let's do it 1:00 to 3:00 to make DIY Christmas ornaments. You buy the ornament. Everything else is free. Good time to spend time with your kids. The best way to get right into the spirit. Decorating the Christmas tree is such a fun family activity. You guys, we've been doing this, my kids have done it since they were itty-bitty all the way until now and so fun to see how they've grown and Michael's has the best products and we love to let my kids' creativity run wild especially over the holidays and we have shatterproof ornaments, no glass ornaments so you guys remember how you had to put it on top so your kids -- Kids and dogs. Yes. So these are all shatterproof which is so fantastic. We're actually going to make something today. Talk to us about what we're doing. The best way to do it is personalize your ornaments so you're all going to do that -- you can do it based on a character, a theme or anything they love. This is a cactus. Unicorn. You have the cupcake. I'll show you the steps. You have your ornament. Using very large versions so you can see. You go in and buy the shatterproof on many and fill your ornament but not yet, not yet. You'll fill your ornament and then you'll stick on your large pieces. And then you decorate however you want and put the top on. You'll each make your own. Like we do on "Gma," a competition. Yes, whoo! 30 seconds. Someone check Amy's sticker. She started early. All right. Should we do it? I saw you. Okay. Let's go. Dump it all in. So you have to get all that in there. Get it all in there. Make it look just like that. Come on. I got you. Get it off. Okay, let's see. You got to give that -- I'll help you. All in there. Whoo. Okay. And then you have your topper. That's your topper. All: Five, four, three, two, one. All right, guys, all right. You guys -- oh, definitely you. Definitely you. Good job, buddy. Definitely this one. My first craft. You got that on. I would just like to say Michael's sabotaging the entire time me. Your families. So fun as you can see, the make break event is so fun this Saturday 1:00 to 3:00. Check that out. I need a napkin and we'll be

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.