Transcript for How to make the ultimate DIY last-minute Halloween costumes

A lot going on. "Gma," it's our ultimate make-off challenge Halloween edition. J.j.keras is here. Michael's is inviting you 1 to 3:00 P.M. To make fun Halloween t-shirts. We know that Halloween, my kids get so excited because the costumes are coming so we have the easiest ways to show you how to do it. T-shirts are everything. We got some on our wonderful audience. They're already made. T-shirts that you say are super easy. Super easy. For instance, you have your t-shirt and you can take a punny saying like creeping it real and decorate it with foam stickers. I love this for family because each one is unique. So if you want to create a unique kid's costume. S that owe our challenge. Rob and Amy are here and doing three different things. We have a cape which is so easy. This again is made of -- Superman. My color. This is a cape. So it's just made out of I t-shirt and you just cut it along the black lines. Will you show that. That's the end product. Cut it and he can decorate it. You know what is even better, if you -- Then I can't decorate it. I know. And then we can put on -- Now you can decorate it. Something Amy is making. Her t-shirt will become a trick-or-treat bag. Then you just tie it up and you can see our audience members have the neon one with the black bats. Decorate it. You're all going to have a make-off then I'll tell you who gets the golden pumpkin prize, okay, ready. Okay. Set, make. Rip it all off. You can rip it all off and go and, okay, good job. Stick it on. You got the saying. Hooray. I don't know. That's really good. Let me see. I love your eyes on the bat. That's pretty good. Trick-or-treat bag is really good. Okay. Five, four, three, two, one. Hold it up. Who gets the golden pull king. Oh, my gosh. I'm going to go with Amy. I'm going to go with Amy. Your trick-or-treat bag. Good job. That was adorable. That's adorable. You can do all this in stores at Michael's Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 for their event. Thank you so much. Our own man of teal. This is a great idea. Thank you to our models. Don't forget to check out the Halloween t-make/break event at Michael's 1:00 to 3:00. Get the t-shirt and everything else I

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.