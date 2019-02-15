After a month-long fast, church pays off $100,000 in debt for 34 college students

More
A group of 34 college seniors set to graduate in May had their student debts paid off thanks to a local church that raised more than $100,000 during a month-long fast.
0:44 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for After a month-long fast, church pays off $100,000 in debt for 34 college students
Here pulpits on your account. Today's. So today behavior and time when he pays almost certainly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61083726,"title":"After a month-long fast, church pays off $100,000 in debt for 34 college students","duration":"0:44","description":"A group of 34 college seniors set to graduate in May had their student debts paid off thanks to a local church that raised more than $100,000 during a month-long fast.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/month-long-fast-church-pays-off-100000-debt-61083726","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.