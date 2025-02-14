Playful polar bear cub climbs on its mom

A loving moment between a mother polar bear and a cub was captured on video at Wapusk National Park in Manitoba, Canada.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live