Transcript for Rachel Hollis discusses why women should stop apologizing

Thank you, my friend. We're here with one of the most sought after motivational speakers. Rachel Hollis. Her first book, girl, wash your face, was a number one best this new bok, girl, stop apologizing. Thank you so much for coming. Oh, my gosh. Thank you for having me. We thought we would start by going back to the beginning. The Instagram post. You there if your women suit. You said it, stretch marks and all, you're embracing it. This is something you carried through your message. What was at the core of this? Truthfully, tequila. I wanted to show off my top pi I started to edit it out. I thought, dang, so many moms I know or so many women I know would kill to have stretch marks and are not able to because they're not able to carry a child. This is a blessing. A badge of honor. I'm going to rock it with pride. It resonated with women all over the world. I love that. This new book Saul about going for it. Stop apologizing. You say in order to get there, you have to kick old habits first. Were you a soccer player? I was. I'm so nervous right now to try and show off those skills on live TV. See if you can kick in heel. We're going the kick the old habits to the curb. Up nec is the I'm sorry ball. I believe this this so much. Women apologize too much. The whole intention beipd the become was, I wanted women to pursue a goal for their life. Permly or professionally. In order to do that, you have to let go of those excuses that hold you back. One of the biggest excuses is, one, apologizing just like in life. Someone bumps into you you're like, oh, I'm sorry. You're sorry for existing? Or -- you apologize with the way you live your life. Meaning, you want to pursue something. You want to build a business or run a marathon. But your family doesn't support so you're constantly saying I'm sorry. And not chasing down the dream. So -- Here we go. Right? I'm nervous. No pressure, no pressure. Oh! But I did drop the Mike pack. If you thought I wasn't going to be awkward, you don't know me very well. Dm you're a pro. Okay in our world, we live with deadlines. Yes. You can't avoid them. You say deadlines and goals don't mix. I think this hurts you, right? So this is a thing that a lot of women have. I have to be a mom by this age, I need to make partner by this age, I need to do this with my career. If I had given my goals a deadline, I would have quit so long ago. I would not be an author. Would not have built the company I built. I want to encourage you, no matter what -- Kick it. I know. Yes. As long as you're pursuing a goal, it doesn't matter when it you become who you're men to be on the way to your goal. Just chase it down no matter how long it takes. You must hear from so many people. Millions of didn't voices. Telling you, the more successful you get, what you should do. What you should have done. How do you eliminate the noise? That's our next ball. Outside opinions. Do you want to try to kick one. You know what? Someone else's opinion. Women's world cup. Someone el's opinion is none of your business. You have to pursue who you are. The dreams of your heart. And be so stropg in the conviction of what you want that someone else's talking doesn't get an opinion here. If you're not in the ring with me. If you're not taking the punches with me. Not running the miles with me, you don't gt an opinion. I love that. You made me want to go for it. You got it. Yes! They're cheering me in the control room. We have questions from our audience. The first one is from Chelsea in Denver. She September a video. Let watch. Hi, Rachel. It's Chelsea in Denver. I'm a huge fan. And, I want to know, how has your life changed now that you have met your career goals? Is it easier? Um, no. I think I made this mistake a lot earlier in my career. Maybe you did, too. If I could just get to a certain level, suddenly it will be easier. I work ten times harder today than I F have in my life. I just sit in a better seat on the plane. My grandma used to say, new lefs, new devils. Every time you get to a new level, you have something else to chase down and attack. You are so much stronger and capable of that. I love that. You just sit in a better seat on the plane. Whitney from North Carolina is here in the audience. I'm a working mom raising three daughters. Awesome. How do you get rid of feeling the mom guilt and encourage your children to go after what they want to do? Thank you so much, Whitney. I hate mommy guilt. I hate it. Here's the thing. It's very rarely about how you feel about being a mother. It's usually what you think other moms think of how you're mothering your children. I believe in my heart that god gave you those babies for a reason. You were meant to be their mama. You're going to show them how to live life by you living life full out without apology. The best way to teach your children is by example. If you pursue your goals. Do this work which is such a blessing and you do it with shame, they're going to learn that from you, too. You gotta own it. Show them what it looks like. This is what it looks like to be a woman who sup apologetic about who she is. I love that. Marissa, you have a question. Right now. And looking ahead to when I enter the work force. I'm nervous as far as being seen as having enough experience when I'm applying for my dream job. I wondered if you had advice on coming across as having the experience in the interview process. Here's the thing. All love in hi heart. You're not going to be able to get your dream job right out of think that social media kind of messes us up. It make us think we're supposed to have everything now. What you're looking at. My career. This is 15 years of work to get to this place. So what you've gotta do -- what you've gotta do is go into that interview and be hungry. Show up on the first day and do your work. You would be shocked how hard it is to find people who are just ready to work and want to learn. You're going to get the dream job. You probably have to get the coffee and make copies and do the grupt work and answer phones. That's how you'll get the skills you need to get to the place you want to go. Rachel Hollis. Thank you so much for motivating us and up spiring us. Girl, stop apologizing is out now. Everyone in the audience gets a copy. I knew about the tremors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.