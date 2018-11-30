Transcript for Restaurant manager, employees surprise co-worker with new car

National staff at a restaurant and Louisiana serving up an incredible surprise this holiday season for a coworker. His name is Kia he works at Griffey knows on the river recently he had his car stolen from the restaurant's parking lots of the staff decided to pigeon. And surprise Kia made out with a brand new car the moment. GM and complete disbelief he immediately broke down in tears. The manager says this is the most touching scene has experience in more than three decades and that business thing that he can't put into words how proud he isn't staff and their parents. Nearly break out of his grades me very.

